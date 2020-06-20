Drive-by giveaway of COVID-19 essentials taking place in Dearborn today

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Bint Jebail Cultural Center in partnership with Comerica Bank, the Dearborn Police Department, and Dearborn Fresh Market, is holding a community drive-by giveaway of COVID-19 essentials.

It will take place Saturday, June 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center located at 15801 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

Judge David Turfe, Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad, and other officials will be there.

The free care packages contain gloves, footies, safety glasses, hand sanitizer, masks, hand wipes and tissues.

READ MORE: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 60,829; Death toll now at 5,823