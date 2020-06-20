Trump campaign says six staffers who worked on Tulsa rally have tested positive for virus
President to take stage for first of his signature rallies during pandemic
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s campaign says six staffers who helped set up tonight’s Tulsa rally have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The rally is expected to begin at 8 p.m. Saturday.
