90ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Trump campaign says six staffers who worked on Tulsa rally have tested positive for virus

President to take stage for first of his signature rallies during pandemic

Tags: Politics, News, Donald Trump, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Tulsa, Rally, Decision 2020, Elections, 2020 race, White House
Safety barricade gates are opened for supporters to enter for President Donald Trump's campaign rally Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Tulsa, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)
Safety barricade gates are opened for supporters to enter for President Donald Trump's campaign rally Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Tulsa, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s campaign says six staffers who helped set up tonight’s Tulsa rally have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The rally is expected to begin at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Related: Thousands headed to indoor Trump rally, raising virus fears

You can watch the rally here on ClickOnDetroit.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.