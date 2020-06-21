Father’s Day Forecast: Warm and humid with rain showers

DETROIT – Happy Father’s Day, Sunday!

Not only is it a holiday, it is the first full day of summer. It will feel like it again with hotter than average conditions.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be warm with clouds overnight. Monday will be summer-like, as well, but relief from the heat arrives Tuesday and afterward with a good amount of needed moisture.

Sunday morning will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and mild. Temperatures start in the 60s and low 70s. This is the driest portion of the day for any outdoor activities for fathers.

Sunrise is at 5:57 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will be hot and humid. Ahead of a cold front, more unstable air will be present, and that will lead to shower and thunderstorm development.

Indoor activities will be best for dad and the family, especially after 1 p.m. The wet weather will be scattered, at first, then become heavier, at times, mainly by 4 p.m. and afterward.

Highs will be in the middle 80s with enough sunshine. Cloudier communities will have highs in the low 80s.

Sunday evening will have showers and thunderstorms with warm conditions. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and warm. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Monday will be partly sunny and very warm. Scattered showers are possible with highs in the middle and upper 80s.

Tuesday will not be as hot, and rain is likely with some thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have some on and off rain showers with highs near 80 degrees.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Sunday: Wind S 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 69 degrees

Lake Huron

Sunday: Wind S 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 61 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Wind S 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 66 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Showers likely, warm. Highs in the low, mid 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Showers likely, milder. Highs in the mid, upper 70s.

