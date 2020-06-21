Police looking for missing 58-year-old Detroit man

DETROIT – Police are seeking assistance to locate a missing 58-year-old man.

David Shannon has not been seen or heard from for about a month, police say. The man has not visited his residence in the 15000 block of Baylis Street within the last month.

Shannon is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches and weighing 160 pounds. The man is in good physical condition but suffers from mental illness, according to his family.

Anyone with information about Shannon’s whereabouts can contact Detroit Police’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

MORE: Local News