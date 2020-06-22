Michigan governor endorses Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy

DETROIT – Saying she has been a creative leader for justice, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer endorsed Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in her re-election bid.

“I am excited to endorse Kym Worthy for her re-election as Wayne County Prosecutor. Kym Worthy has been a bold and progressive leader for Wayne County for years. From her trailblazing work on fixing an extensive rape kit backlog, to securing the first murder convictions for police brutality in the country, to tackling elder abuse, mental illness, alternatives to confinement, and justice for the LGBTQ+ community, Prosecutor Worthy has set the standard for ways to innovate in the criminal justice system,” said Whitmer.

Others who have endorsed Worthy include the Metro Detroit AFL-CIO, UAW Region 1-A, The Black Slate, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, AFSCME Local 25, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, the 12th, 13th and 14th Democratic Congressional Districts and the Fannie Lou Hamer PAC.

The primary will be held on Aug. 4.