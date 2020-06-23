How to improve your ‘mask breath’

Most of us have accepted the fact that some form of face coverings will be around for the foreseeable future. But have you noticed your breath doesn’t smell that fresh behind your mask?

Well, Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge is here to help. He’s our medical expert and an emergency room doctor, and he’ll explain exactly what’s to blame. But the best part? He’ll show you how to make it much better so you can tolerate those times when you need to wear your mask.

Watch his report tomorrow (Wednesday, June 24) on Local 4 News Today at 6 a.m.