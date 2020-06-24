Crime Stoppers offers $1,000 reward for information on man wanted in connection with Roseville retail fraud

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information to help identify and locate a man wanted in connection with retail fraud at Macomb Mall on Friday.

Officials say at around 5:30 p.m. the suspect (pictured above) allegedly stole $1,500 worth of jewelry from the Diamond Gallery. He then fled the scene in a dark blue Pontiac G6 (pictured below), officials said.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward for help to identify and locate a man in connection with retail fraud in Roseville on June 19, 2020. The man allegedly got into the passenger seat of a dark blue Pontiac G6 (pictured) and fled the scene. Photo provided by Crime Stoppers of Michigan. (Crime Stoppers)

The man is described as between 18-22 years of age and was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up or by submitting a tip online here. Cash rewards are paid anonymously.

