Crime Stoppers offers $1,000 reward for information on man wanted in connection with Roseville retail fraud

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information to help identify and locate a man wanted in connection with retail fraud at Macomb Mall on Friday.
Officials say at around 5:30 p.m. the suspect (pictured above) allegedly stole $1,500 worth of jewelry from the Diamond Gallery. He then fled the scene in a dark blue Pontiac G6 (pictured below), officials said.
The man is described as between 18-22 years of age and was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a white t-shirt.
Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up or by submitting a tip online here. Cash rewards are paid anonymously.
