Driver leads police on high-speed chase with baby in Truck in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A high-speed chase in Macomb County continued on Tuesday, even after the driver lost three tires on his truck.

Police had to be very careful because inside the truck was a 1-year-old child and the wife of the driver. Police said everybody is OK and the driver has been taken into custody.

The chase started in Sterling Height and ended in Harrison Township when the truck crashed into a gate near North River Road.

Click here for more police chase reports

Police said the chase lasted for about an hour and started with a domestic violence call.

Watch the video above for the full report