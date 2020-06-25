Man charged after leading police on high-speed chase with baby in truck in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Clinton Township man was charged after leading police on a high-speed chase through Macomb County with a 1-year-old in the car on Tuesday.

Jason David Vancoillie, 32, was charged on Thursday with fleeing and eluding police in addition to malicious destruction of personal property.

Police initially responded to a domestic dispute at a Panda Express parking lot in Sterling Heights on Tuesday, but Vancoillie and his wife and the small child had already entered their truck and drove away. According to police, officers located the vehicle attempted to make a traffic stop but Vancoillie decided to flee.

Vancoillie ultimately led police through four different jurisdictions and disregarded numerous red lights. The chase came to an end in Harrison Township when the man crashed the truck into a fence on North River Road, police said.

Vancoillie’s wife and the 1-year-old baby are reportedly uninjured. The man is being held on a $20,000 bond.

MORE: Local News