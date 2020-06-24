Medstar to become ambulance provider for McLaren Bay

BAY CITY, Mich. – Michigan’s largest 911 EMS and mobile healthcare provider, Medstar, will become the ambulance provider for McLaren Bay Region and the surrounding communities.

McLaren Bay Region has provided emergency transportation services to Bay County more than 40 years. The transition will take place on August 30, 2020.

“We recognize the commitment of McLaren Bay Region and the EMS employees over the last four decades, and look forward to building on that legacy with expanded services, additional vehicles, and new equipment,” said Medstar CEO Kolby Miller. “Medstar will also extend its EMT and nationally-recognized Paramedic education programs into Bay County as part of our training and workforce development initiatives. We look forward to welcoming the personnel from McLaren Bay Region into positions serving Bay County, as well as adding additional shifts and personnel.”

The transition will also extend Medstar LifeFlight’s air medical services to critically ill and injured patients in Bay County. Medstar is the only EMS agency in lower Michigan with an air medical flight partnership.

“As EMS and mobile healthcare become more sophisticated and complex, there is a need for specific experience and knowledge to ensure quality care,” said Clarence Sevillian, President and CEO of McLaren Bay Region Hospital. “We know that it’s no longer just about “providing ambulance service,” and that Medstar has a unique and proven history of community service and innovations in care. Transitioning our EMS operations to Medstar will ensure that our team members can continue to provide the best care available to our patients, communities, and facilities while working with the best equipment and resources available.”