2 families rescued from New Haven apartment fire

NEW HAVEN, Mich. – Macomb County Sheriff deputies and the New Haven Fire Department rescued two families from a fire at Pinewood Apartments on Thursday morning.

Police say at about 5:50 a.m. a deputy patrolling the apartment complex discovered a unit on fire, called for assistance and began helping residents evacuate the building.

Three deputies were able to evacuate a 32-year-old man and his three children -- 5, 7, and 10 years old -- from the first floor of the burning unit. The family was uninjured, police said.

Officials say they weren’t able to access the second floor but found a maintenance ladder that enabled a deputy to break a window to gain access to the floor. The fire department then arrived and helped evacuate a 33-year-old woman and her two children -- 2 and 13 years old -- from the upstairs unit. Police say the family was evacuated safely but suffered from smoke inhalation and was transported to the hospital.

One deputy suffered from severe smoke inhalation and the others are being examined, officials said.

Neighboring units remain evacuated due to smoke damage from the fire. Macomb County Sheriff Fire Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.

