8 possible COVID-19 exposure locations identified in Traverse City after group fails to follow rules

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Officials have identified eight possible coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure locations -- including bars and vineyards -- in Traverse City after they were visited by a group of people who tested positive for the virus and admitted to not following any of the safety guidelines.

Officials from the Grand Traverse County Health Department said a group of people visited the area last week and admitted they didn’t practice any social distancing or COVID-19 prevention measures.

As a result, anyone who went to the following eight locations at the corresponding times might have been exposed:

Mari Vineyards: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. June 18.

Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 18.

Bowers Harbor Vineyards: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 18.

Amical restaurant: 7 p.m. to 8:39 p.m. June 18.

Rooftop bar at Hotel Indigo: 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 19.

Little Fleet food trucks: 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. June 19.

Low Bar: 10:45 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Kilkenny’s Irish Public House: 11:45 p.m. to 1:45 pm. June 19 into June 20.

Anyone who was at these locations at any of the corresponding times should self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms for 14 days. Anyone who is concerned they might have come in contact with the group should call the health department’s Communicable Disease Line at 231-995-6801.

“This is a sobering reminder that the virus is still circulating in Michigan and Northern Michigan,” Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger said. “We need to continue to be vigilant and practice social distancing, wearing a mask and being mindful that this is far from over. Just because we have reopened does not mean we can relax our protective actions. Anyone could have COVID-19 and you might not know because some people with coronavirus are not yet sick, and some people never have signs of the disease. I strongly urge everyone to take precautions so that we can keep infections down and keep businesses open.”

The Grand Traverse County Health Department is reporting 38 coronavirus cases and five deaths, as of Thursday.

While self-monitoring, everyone who might have been exposed should keep away from family members and friends as much as possible.