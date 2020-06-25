Crews rescue families from burning apartments in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Mich. – Emergency crews treated several children for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a New Haven apartment complex.

A patrolling deputy saw the flames from a corner unit and from there, it was a race against the clock to retrieve the kids from the inside.

The first started just before 6 a.m. Thursday at the Pinewood Apartments complex.

“I woke up and I heard the smoke detectors going off and then I smelled smoke,” said Tyler Jaynes.

Trapped inside the unit next to Jaynes’ was a family of seven. The father was able to get out with three children but was unaware the mother along with other children were still upstairs.

“All three were upstairs,” said Asst. fire Chief Daniel Stier. “Our initial crew went up there and did a search and was able to remove the three individuals.”

Stier said there was a bit of a panic with one of the children after being taken from the apartment.

“When we did bring her out, she was limp,” Stier said. “We gave her a couple rescue breaths and she kinda perked up a little bit.”

The children had to rushed to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, but they’re expected to be OK.

The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

“It was a small fire. It started on the stove,” Stier said. “Basically the whole apartment was full of smoke and that kinda created the problem. The fire itself was put out with 10 gallons of water.”

One of the deputies was also rushed to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. He is expected to be okay.