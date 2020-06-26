82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Detroit police seek missing 19-year-old with mental illness

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Missing in Michigan, Missing, Michigan, Local, News, Wayne County, Detroit, Missing Man, Darius Jones, Darius Jones Jr., Detroit's East Side, Gratiot Avenue, Westphalia Street
Darius Jones Jr.
Darius Jones Jr. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 19-year-old man last seen Sunday afternoon on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, Darius Jones Jr. was seen leaving a residence located in the 18000 block of Westphalia Street, just west of Gratiot Avenue. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Jones is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He is in good physical condition but his family said he suffers from mental illness.

Anyone who has seen Darius Jones Jr. or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: