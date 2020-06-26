Detroit police seek missing 19-year-old with mental illness

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 19-year-old man last seen Sunday afternoon on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, Darius Jones Jr. was seen leaving a residence located in the 18000 block of Westphalia Street, just west of Gratiot Avenue. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Jones is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He is in good physical condition but his family said he suffers from mental illness.

Anyone who has seen Darius Jones Jr. or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.