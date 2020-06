Published: June 27, 2020, 8:24 am Updated: June 27, 2020, 8:49 am

DETROIT – A missing man was found dead behind a vacant home on Detroit’s east side Friday night, police say.

The victim is 19-year-old Darius Jones, Jr. He went missing Sunday, June 21.

Family members found the body on Elmdale near Conner and Harper. Foul play is suspected in the death.

