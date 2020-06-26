Driver killed when truck goes airborne, crashes into Sterling Heights home

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A truck went airborne Friday morning and collided with a house on Hanks Road, near the intersection of 19 Mile and Mound roads.

According to authorities, the 48-year-old driver of the truck was killed. Police said the speeding truck hit the median and was launched into the air, crashing into the house 3 to 4 feet off the ground.

Neighbors said they heard and saw the truck before the crash and added it’s not uncommon for people to speed down their street.

The driver of a truck was killed June 26, 2020 when his truck hit a Sterling Heights home. (WDIV)

Only one person was inside the house at the time. She was in another room when it happened and her husband was next-door. They called 911 and attempted to get the driver out of the truck, but it was too heavily damaged from the collision.

The couple had only been in the home for about a year. Restoration crews expect most of the crash to be cleaned up by the end of the day. It’s unknown how long repairs on the house will take.