Sterling Heights neighborhood in shock after truck crashes into home

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A truck went airborne Friday morning and collided with a house on Hanks Road, near the intersection of 19 Mile and Mound roads.

According to authorities, the 48-year-old driver of the truck was killed. Police said the speeding truck hit the median and was launched into the air, crashing into the house 3 to 4 feet off the ground.

Neighbors said they heard and saw the truck before the crash and added it’s not uncommon for people to speed down their street.

Crews worked to repair the damage and police are investigating how the truck went airborne and crashed into the house.

The truck flew over a mailbox and trashcan, narrowly missing the overhead powerlines and into a house 20 yards away. The house is only a year old and was built by the homeowner’s father.

The driver of a truck was killed June 26, 2020 when his truck hit a Sterling Heights home. (WDIV)

Only one person was inside the house at the time. She was in another room when it happened and her husband was next-door. They called 911 and attempted to get the driver out of the truck, but it was too heavily damaged from the collision.

Neighbors have been working for years to get drivers to slow down. The residential street is often used to bypass 19 Mile and nearby traffic lights. One resident said they tried to make the street a cul-de-sac nearly 15 years ago but it never took.