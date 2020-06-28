3 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Detroit Water Treatment Plant

DETROIT – Three people were killed and one was injured in a car crash in Detroit on Saturday night.

Detroit police say at 9 p.m. a blue Oldsmobile Intrigue was allegedly traveling east at a high speed on Jefferson Avenue in the 9300 block when the vehicle lost control and crashed into the wall of the Detroit Water Treatment Plant.

Three individuals in their mid-20s -- two men and one woman -- were killed during the accident, police said. A fourth passenger, also in their mid-20s, was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department Fatal Squad at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Fatal Accident – 9300 Jefferson

