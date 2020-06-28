81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

LIVE STREAM: Pence, Texas Gov. hold briefing on coronavirus (COVID-19) case spike

Watch live at 2:10 p.m. Sunday

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Coronavirus Pandemic, Mike Pence, Greg Abbott, Texas, Coronavirus, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, Coronavirus Resurgence, National, News, News Briefing, National News, Live Stream
Vice President Mike Pence leading a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on June 26, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence leading a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on June 26, 2020 (WSLS 10)

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Texas Governor Greg Abbott will hold a news briefing on Sunday to address the state’s recent spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

You can watch the briefing below at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Texas is among a number of states that have seen recent and significant increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations after economies began to reopen amid the pandemic.

Gov. Abbott recently halted the state’s reopening plan and closed down bars on Friday to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after cases began to increase.

MORE: Texas shuts down bars as hospitalizations surpass 5,000

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: