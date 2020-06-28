LIVE STREAM: Pence, Texas Gov. hold briefing on coronavirus (COVID-19) case spike

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Texas Governor Greg Abbott will hold a news briefing on Sunday to address the state’s recent spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

You can watch the briefing below at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Texas is among a number of states that have seen recent and significant increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations after economies began to reopen amid the pandemic.

Gov. Abbott recently halted the state’s reopening plan and closed down bars on Friday to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after cases began to increase.

