Washington Township water restrictions put in place

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Due to an increase in demand, Washington Township public water customers will immediately be required to restrict outside water use to an even-odd schedule.

Public water customers with an address ending in an odd number are only to water on odd calendar days.

Meanwhile, public water customers with an address ending in an even number are only to water on even calendar days.

Outside water use including automatic lawn and landscaping irrigation is still prohibited between the peak hours of 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., the city announced.

It is essential that Washington Township public water customers water comply with these restrictions to limit future water rates increases from the Great Lakes Water Authority.

Residents who ignore these restrictions will be subjected to a misdemeanor and may be issued a ticket.

These restrictions have been adopted in order to receive the best rates possible for public water customers.