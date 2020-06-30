75ºF

9-year-old Huntington Woods girl says man tried to lure her to his car

No crime has been reported

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Officials released a photo of the vehicle. They believe it’s a black Buick Regal Tour. No crime has been reported. (Huntington Woods Department of Public Safety)

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. – Officials said a resident of Huntington Woods reported that his 9-year-old daughter said while she was riding her back a White man with black hair in his 40s was sitting in a car and asked her for directions to the library.

It happened in the area of Talbot and Newport on Monday at 11:45 a.m. The child pointed the way to the library and began to ride away.

The girl told her father that the man in the car told her he had a video on his phone that she could watch. The girl ignored the man and left the area on her bicycle.

