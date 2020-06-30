75ºF

‘Black Information Network’ radio station launches in Metro Detroit

The news program devoted to the Black community will replace a sports talk program in Metro Detroit

Larry Spruill, Reporter

DETROIT – Detroit is one of more than a dozen radio markets to launch the “Black Information Network,” a 24/7 news station devoted to the Black community.

For years WDFN’s 11:30 a.m. slot was known as “The Fan” -- now, the former sports talk time slot will have a completely different sound.

Darci McConnell, with McConnell Communications, says the launch is “amazing news” that many Detroiters have been waiting a long time to hear.

“There is a pronounced look at issues of race and disparities as it relates to race and fights for civil rights,” McConnell said. “We have always complained that there weren’t enough people of color telling our stories and, as I mentioned, unfortunately some of the outlets are struggling -- they downsized and that meant less voices telling our stories.”

The new program, launched by iHeartMedia on Tuesday, was rolled out in several major cities across the country like Atlanta, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans and San Francisco.

Metro Detroiters can tune into the Black Information Network at 11:30 a.m. on WDFN or on the iHeart Radio app.

