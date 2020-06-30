82ºF

Oakland, Macomb counties with Automation Alley announce PPE Resilience Grant Program

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

TROY, Mich.Oakland County, in partnership with Macomb County and Automation Alley, are announcing the creation of a Personal Protective Equipment Resilience Grant Program.

The program aims “to address the urgent need to move Oakland County and Macomb County-based companies quickly into the digital manufacturing age of Industry 4.0 to help improve our region’s manufacturing agility and response to future disruptions,” according to a press release.

Oakland and Macomb county-based manufacturers interested in applying for the Personal Protective Equipment Resilience Grant Program can find more information and a link to the application here.

Watch the Tuesday news conference here:

Speakers:

  • Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel
  • Oakland County Executive David Coulter
  • Automation Alley Executive Director and CEO Tom Kelly
  • Sean Carlson, Deputy Oakland County Executive
  • David Woodward, Oakland County Board of Commissioners Chairman
  • Penny Luebs, Oakland County Board of Commissioner

