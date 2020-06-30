Oakland, Macomb counties with Automation Alley announce PPE Resilience Grant Program

TROY, Mich. – Oakland County, in partnership with Macomb County and Automation Alley, are announcing the creation of a Personal Protective Equipment Resilience Grant Program.

The program aims “to address the urgent need to move Oakland County and Macomb County-based companies quickly into the digital manufacturing age of Industry 4.0 to help improve our region’s manufacturing agility and response to future disruptions,” according to a press release.

Oakland and Macomb county-based manufacturers interested in applying for the Personal Protective Equipment Resilience Grant Program can find more information and a link to the application here.

