Oakland, Macomb counties with Automation Alley announce PPE Resilience Grant Program

TROY, Mich. – Oakland County, in partnership with Macomb County and Automation Alley, are announcing the creation of a Personal Protective Equipment Resilience Grant Program.
The program aims “to address the urgent need to move Oakland County and Macomb County-based companies quickly into the digital manufacturing age of Industry 4.0 to help improve our region’s manufacturing agility and response to future disruptions,” according to a press release.
Oakland and Macomb county-based manufacturers interested in applying for the Personal Protective Equipment Resilience Grant Program can find more information and a link to the application here.
Watch the Tuesday news conference here:
Speakers:
- Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel
- Oakland County Executive David Coulter
- Automation Alley Executive Director and CEO Tom Kelly
- Sean Carlson, Deputy Oakland County Executive
- David Woodward, Oakland County Board of Commissioners Chairman
- Penny Luebs, Oakland County Board of Commissioner