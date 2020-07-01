Driver fatally shot in road rage incident in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – One 24-year-old is dead and a 28-year-old woman in custody following a shooting that stemmed from a case of road rage.

Police say around 10:50 p.m. Saturday night, the 24-year-old was behind the wheel of a land rover when he got in an altercation with 2 people on bicycles. A literal nightmare for driver, Halimah Consuelo and her friend Emanuelle Bakur.

“You hope that when those things do happen that people can react accordingly and responsibly and not out of emotion and rage,” said Consuelo.

Things quickly escalated when the driver of the Land-rover got out of the vehicle and approached the bicyclists… Little does he know – one of these two people are a CPL holder, who pulled a gun firing one fatal shot.

“As a woman. You want to be able to protect yourself you’re gonna feel a wave of man it’s approaching you especially in situation like that but is it. Do you need to kill someone?” Consuelo concluded.

The woman involved is still in custody. It is still unclear if she’ll be charged. Local 4 will keep you updated in the event anything changes.