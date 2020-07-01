LIVE STREAM: Detroit mayor, local leaders host news briefing

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is hosting a news briefing at 2 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss a new program, City Hall reopening and the upcoming Detroit Jazz Fest amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

You can watch the conference live in the video player above at 2 p.m.

Mayor Duggan is expected to announce a new effort with the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) that will pay adult Detroiters to complete their diploma. Duggan will be joined by Chrystal Wilson, DPSCD Assistant Superintendent of Communications and Marketing.

The mayor is also expected to discuss the reopening of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles job application window.

Detroit Jazz Fest organizers and sponsors will be present Wednesday to discuss the annual event and a call for artists to design this year’s poster.

Duggan is expected to announce the resumption of in-person services at City Hall with restrictions in place amid the pandemic.