84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Police say fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side was over Cartier sunglasses

Victim was cleaning his car in his driveway when he was shot, police say

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Crime, Local, Local News, Grand River Avenue, Deadly Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Cartier, Cartier Sunglasses, Cartier Buffalo sunglasses
Gary Mandell Holt
Gary Mandell Holt (WDIV)

DETROIT – Gary Mandell Holt, 33, was charged Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of 27-year-old man.

According to authorities, on June 19, just before 7 p.m., Detroit police we dispatched to the 14600 block of Asbury Park, just south of Grand River Avenue in response to call about a shooting. Police said they found the victim in a driveway. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police believe Holt stopped in front of the home, walked up to the victim and shot him twice before taking the white Cartier glasses he wore.

Holt was charged with first degree murder, felony murder, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.

He is expected to return to court July 9.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: