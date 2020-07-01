Police say fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side was over Cartier sunglasses

DETROIT – Gary Mandell Holt, 33, was charged Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of 27-year-old man.

According to authorities, on June 19, just before 7 p.m., Detroit police we dispatched to the 14600 block of Asbury Park, just south of Grand River Avenue in response to call about a shooting. Police said they found the victim in a driveway. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police believe Holt stopped in front of the home, walked up to the victim and shot him twice before taking the white Cartier glasses he wore.

Holt was charged with first degree murder, felony murder, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.

He is expected to return to court July 9.