Bar owners react after Michigan Gov. Whitmer closes indoor bar service in most of state

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is shutting down indoor bar services throughout most of the state amid a spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

Indoor bar service in six of the state’s eight geographical regions will be shut down, excluding the Upper Peninsula and Traverse City Region -- the only two regions in phase five of reopening.

According to the order, indoor bar service will be closed but they can still serve people outside on patios. For bars to stay open, they have to meet a certain threshold.

Freddy’s Bar & Grill in Clinton Township is known for live bands and dancing. It’s chicken wings, burgers and pizza are very popular. Because it does more than 30 percent of its receipts in food, it can remain serving inside at tables and out on the patio.

According to the order, if 70 percent of a bar’s income is alcohol sales they can’t have anymore inside service. If a bar makes more than 30 percent on food they can continue to serve indoor at tables. Patio service can continue at all bars.

Also on Wednesday, Whitmer signed a package of bills allowing restaurants to serve alcoholic drinks to-go and via delivery.

