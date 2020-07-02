Protests against police chief, trustee escalate in Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Protests took a turn in Shelby Township when people calling for the firing of the city’s police chief were met by counter protesters.

Protesters gathered in front of Shelby Township Municipal Offices to call for the firing of police chief Robert Shelide and trustee John Vermeulen.

Shelide was suspended a month ago without pay for offensive tweets. Vermeulen has been silent about a Facbook post that many feel is racist, that post has been deleted.

This week a snow fence was put in place as protesters arrived. Police said it was to keep them from getting dangerously close to the road.

The fence immediately got trampled down. Protesters also eventually walked onto Van Dyke, marching and chanting as police blocked off traffic.

It led to some heated exchanges with counter protesters. Including, an incident where a man shoved a bottle of water in a young woman’s face and then she punched him.

