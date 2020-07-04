Witnesses say Eastpointe dog shot multiple times, killed by neighbor wasn’t being aggressive

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Merlin, an 8-year-old pit bull was shot multiple times in the driveway of his owner’s home and neighbors said the dog was not aggressive or attacking anybody.

On June 20, Merlin, and Paulette Creek’s other pit bull, Taz got out the front door of their home. A neighbor saw the dogs and was trying to get them into Creek’s fenced backyard. That’s when witnesses said another neighbor and his girlfriend came outside.

The woman was on Creek’s property when she saw Merlin, shrieked and then jumped onto the hood of a nearby car. Neighbors said her boyfriend pulled out a gun and shot the dog between 5 and 6 times.

Merlin limped into the backyard and died. The bullets were lodged in his rear flank, according to witnesses.

Creek was at work when the shooting happened and rushed home.

“I’m like, ‘What happened? Who shot my dog? Why?,‘” Creek said.

At this point, the neighbor who shot the dog hasn’t been charged. The case is being reviewed by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

