Washtenaw County to open 2 cooling centers for the public this week

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Two cooling centers will open to the public on Tuesday in Washtenaw County.

The atrium of the Community Mental Health building at 555 Towner St in Ypsilanti is one location. The other location is the Learning Resource Center at 4135 Washtenaw Ave in Ann Arbor. Those locations are open to residents who need a place to stay cool and safe during this week’s heat wave.

Bottled water will be provided at those locations. People who go to the cooling centers are reminded to follow social distancing guidelines. Masks are required and available to people who don’t have one.

The cooling centers will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Friday. County administration has plans to make the centers available to the public on any day the temperature goes above 85 degrees.

“We know that Covid-19 has significantly reduced the number of public buildings available to people seeking relief from the heat this summer, " says County Administrator Gregory Dill, “Public libraries, churches, community centers and other places that usually address this need aren’t open to the public due to the virus. We are committed to keeping the public safe, particularly our most vulnerable residents, as we move into the hottest weeks of summer in Michigan.”

Officials are recommending that people drink lots of water, avoid caffeine and never leave pets or children unattended in vehicles.

