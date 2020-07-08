Gunshot fired into car owned by Ypsilanti Township trustee

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Ypsilanti Township trustee and her husband are on edge after someone shot a bullet into their car, which was parked right next to their house.

Yypsilanti Township Trustee Monica Ross-Williams wants to know if the shooting was random, racially motivated or a message.

Ross-Williams is running for township clerk. After the shot was fired on Sunday, she took down the her own campaign signs in her yard.

She said someone flashed racial symbols during an neighborhood association Zoom meeting in May. And after Ross-Williams proposed a law enforcement oversight committee.

She and her husband said tensions in the township are running high.

READ: Ypsilanti mayor apologizes for racist comment about Black resident

Watch the video above for the full report