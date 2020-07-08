‘Outrageous and heartbreaking’: Michigan officials release videos leading up to Kalamazoo youth center death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) released security footage that shows the moments leading up to the death of a teenager at a youth center in Kalamazoo.

“MDHHS decided to release two videos in the interest of transparency,” officials said.

Cornelius Frederick died last month after being restrained at the Lakeside For Children facility. Videos show staff members piling on the 16-year-old, trying to restrain him after they said he threw a sandwich to the ground.

A staff nurse was near the incident, and video shows she did not come to Cornelius’ aid. She is also facing possible criminal charges.

Frederick went into cardiac arrest and died the next day at the hospital, according to officials.

“The incident shown in the videos is outrageous and heartbreaking. We have vowed to do everything in our power to prevent a senseless tragedy like this from happening again,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.

After Cornelius’ death, officials said all 125 youth at the center were removed and placed in other settings based on their needs.

An investigation by the Division of Child Welfare Licensing within MDHHS found 10 licensing violations, including a failure to follow rules related to resident restraint and discipline.

MDHHS has terminated its contracts with Lakeside and is working to revoke the facility’s license.

