Warren Mayor Jim Fouts upset after city council cuts his personal assistant’s job position

WARREN, Mich. – Budget cuts have left the mayor of Warren without one of his closest aides.

Last week, the city council cut the position of an executive assistant to mayor Jim Fouts. The mayor is angry and said the council is targeting him and operating illegally.

Amanda Mika, was the mayor’s executive assistant and made $90,000 a year.

“You did in fact this evening remove my position from the budget,” Mika said at a June 26 council meeting.

She has continued to work even though her salary is no longer in the budget.

Fouts told Local 4 that the council is run amok.

“They’re an out of control council, controlled by outsiders, outside forces by hoping to get control of licenses for their supporters,” Fouts said.

Council president Patrick Green disagrees with the mayor and his assistant’s assessments.

“There are no games being played in the budget,” Green said.

Green said he’s seen no proper appointment of Mika and believes she may have had her position illegally.

