DETROIT – Police are looking for the family or guardian of a young girl who was found alone on the city’s northeast side.

A resident in the 19300 block of Charleston Street found the girl alone and contacted police. Officials have searched the area but have not been able to locate her family.

Officials believe she is 3 years old. She was found around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening, according to police.

