Family gathers in Redford park to pay tribute to daughters killed in house fire

REDFORD, Mich. – Antaneya Fletcher and Gregory Williams rushed into their burning home to save their two daughters, but it was too late. Heaven, 9, and Angel, 7, did not survive the fire.

They did manage to save their 6-year-old son. The fire happened on June 30. Wednesday would have been Heaven’s birthday and her parents, along with friends and family, gathered in a Redford park to sing happy birthday and launch balloons.

“We’re trying to keep it together, it’s a day-by-day process,” Fletcher said.

All of this is overwhelming for the couple, but what has made it harder is a series of very unfortunate behavior. While they were hospitalized for smoke inhalation and cuts the wreckage of their home was vandalized.

“Vandals went through the crib, stealing personal information, the kids social security cards, my unemployment card,” Fletcher said.

Then phony GoFundMe accounts started popping up, and harassment on social media from people who said they didn’t care about their children. It has been a lot to handle while they work on funeral land for the girls.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

