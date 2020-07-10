Empty the Shelters: Pet adoption fees reduced this weekend

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s (BPF) Empty the Shelters (ETS) event will take place July 10-12.

More than 160 of BPF’s shelter and rescue partners are participating in this reduced fee adoption event which will aim to find forever homes for thousands of cats and dogs.

Now’s the time to adopt a new best friend for $25 or less at one of the 40 locations across Michigan.

Here are some of the Detroit-area participants:

Detroit Dog Rescue - St. Clair Shores

Friends For Animals of Metro Detroit - Dearborn

Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control – Detroit

Saving Cats & Kittens In Michigan - Livonia

Do Only Good Animal Rescue – Pontiac

Oakland County Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center - Pontiac

For more, go to: www.bissellpetfoundation.org/ets

All animals included in the ETS promotion will be microchipped and spayed/neutered to prevent further pet homelessness.

BISSEL said since the program began in 2016, Empty the Shelters has found homes for 37,394 pets and counting. During the COVID-19 pandemic alone, 6,231 pets were adopted during two ETS events executed by appointment only, according to BISSEL.

