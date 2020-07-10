Occupy the Corner Detroit 2020 voting campaign kicks off Friday

DETROIT – A Detroit City Councilman is gearing up for a big voting campaign.

It’s called Occupy the Corner Detroit 2020. The goal is to pump resources and hope into communities struggling with poverty and violence. This year’s campaign will focus on voting and social justice.

“We have Detroit native Jalen Rose, Loni Love, we have Hill Harper, one of my favorites CNN commentator Angela Rye, Angela Yee” said Council President Pro Tem Mary Sheffield with Detroit City Council.

Council President Pro Tem Mary Sheffield is bringing some heavy hitters to Detroit Friday night for the Occupy the Corner Detroit 2020. The big event will be at Gordon Park at the corner of Clairmount and Rosa Parks Blvd. Sheffield said that’s where they will address various topics, from voting to social justice issues.

“Social and racial injustice and how we as a community can collectively use our voice to bring about change,” said Sheffield.

It’s a change Sheffield said starts at the polls.

“We’re going to be providing voter registration information and also allowing individuals to sign up for social justice groups throughout Detroit,” she said.

“The energy that young people have to take into the streets, creating demands and holding their elected officials and power structures accountable is very needed right now, in the country,” said Orlando P. Bailey, the Engagement Director with Bridge Detroit.

Bailey said now is the time to have those real life conversations about what’s going on in the country.

“I think that the movement that is happening right now is very necessary. A friend of mine says this is a movement that refuses to be domesticated.”

The event will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday night at Gordon Park.

Click here for more local news coverage