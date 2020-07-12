81ºF

Man shot twice in attempted robbery in Inkster, Michigan state troopers seek culprit

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

INKSTER, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that happened during an attempted robbery Saturday night.

According to authorities, it happened just before 11 p.m. in the 28000 block of Glennwood Street in Inkster, near Inkster Road and Avondale Street. Police said someone pulled a gun on a driver in an attempt to rob people in a truck. The driver put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated out of the driveway. Police said the suspect fired at least two shots at the vehicle, hitting only the driver.

He was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. State troopers are still looking for the culprit.

