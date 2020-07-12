81ºF

‘Please shelter in place’ -- Authorities battle gas tanker truck fire in Bloomfield Township

Residents are urged to find alternative route

A gasoline tanker truck caught fire July 11, 2020 in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A gasoline tanker truck caught fire Saturday on Square Lake Road near Opdyke Road in Bloomfield Township.

According to Bloomfield Township Police, the area -- including parts of I-75 -- have been shut down due to the fire.

HAZMAT teams were called to the area.

Police Tweeted that residents in the area are urged to shelter in place and to call 911 immediately if they feel ill.

