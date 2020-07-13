Endangered missing advisory issued for 16-year-old boy in Grosse Pointe Woods

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – Michigan State Police issued an endangered missing advisory Monday for a 16-year-old boy last seen in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Police said Alexander John O’Hare is believed to have walked away from his home in Grosse Pointe Woods between 3 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Monday. This is in the area of Woods Lane and Morningside Drive in Grosse Pointe Woods.

O’Hare is diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome and a schizoaffective disorder, police said. He was described as being in a restless state when last seen by his mother.

He is described as standing about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white pocket T-shirt, blue gym shorts, dark socks and leather sandals. He also has a goatee.

If you have information about his whereabouts, call 911 or the Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Safety at 313-343-2400.

