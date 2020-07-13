Man who barricaded himself inside Sterling Heights business ‘just staring into distance,' police say

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A situation involving a man who had barricaded himself inside a Sterling Heights business ended peacefully, police said.

Officers said the man was inside the Elwood Staffing building on Mound Road between 16 Mile and 17 Mile roads.

The man walked into the business around 11:30 a.m. Monday, and employees said he was acting strangely and wouldn’t respond, according to authorities.

Employees called police and got out of the building, officials said.

Sterling Heights police responded with a SWAT team, not knowing if the man was armed. He could be seen pacing back and forth inside the business.

After several hours, he walked out. Officers said they hit him with a rubber bullet, and he fell to the ground. Police said the man was not armed and was wearing a workout vest, not a bulletproof vest.

“He was wearing some type of weighted vest underneath his clothing -- for what reason, we have no idea,” Sterling Heights police Lt. Mario Bastianelli said. “He is not responding to any of us. He’s just staring off into the distance, and that’s why he’s being taken to the hospital to be evaluated.”

Southbound Mound Road was closed between 16 Mile and 17 Mile roads.