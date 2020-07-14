84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Coming up at 6AM: Changes Michigan colleges are making to keep students safe

Tags: College Safety, Michigan State University, Macomb Community College, University of Michigan, MSU, UofM, College, Coronavirus, Covid
Students attend college lecture
Students attend college lecture (WDIV)

Summer is still in full swing but for many, the idea of heading back to school in the fall, during these uncertain times, can be stressful.

Throughout this week and next week on Local 4 News Today at 6 a.m., reporter Nick Monacelli talks to administrators at some state colleges to find out what they’re doing to keep students safe.

Watch Local 4′s morning newscast at 6 a.m. to see how Wayne State University (Wednesday), Macomb Community College (Friday), Michigan State University (Monday), and the University of Michigan (Tuesday) are preparing to get ready for this fall semester.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.