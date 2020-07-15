75ºF

Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends order allowing remote education, supervision for pharmacists

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

FILE -This July 9, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor shows Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as she addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Gov. Whitmer on Friday, July 10, 2020, toughened a requirement to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic, mandating that businesses open to the public deny service or entry to customers who refuse to wear one. The governor also expanded where people must have a face covering beyond indoor public spaces. Starting immediately, they have to wear one outdoors if they cannot consistently keep 6 feet from non-household members, and while using public transportation, a taxi or a ride-sharing vehicle with some exceptions. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool)
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-152, which extends a provision on an earlier order on pharmacies that allows student pharmacists to continue training under remote supervision.

The order also scales back other provisions of that order that waived aspects of the Public Health Code in order to give pharmacies more flexibility to cope with the demands of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Michigan has made incredible progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19, but we are not out of the woods yet. Our pharmacists are on the front lines serving as an integral part of our fight against COVID-19, and we must continue to ensure they have the support they need,” Whitmer said. “By allowing student pharmacies to continue their education and supervision remotely, we can maintain talent in a safe and efficient way.”

The order also suspends strict compliance with any statute or regulation inconsistent with the order. It allows preceptors to supervise student pharmacists remotely to fulfill eligibility for licensure and avoid delaying graduation.

