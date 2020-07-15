Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends order allowing remote education, supervision for pharmacists

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-152, which extends a provision on an earlier order on pharmacies that allows student pharmacists to continue training under remote supervision.

The order also scales back other provisions of that order that waived aspects of the Public Health Code in order to give pharmacies more flexibility to cope with the demands of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Michigan has made incredible progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19, but we are not out of the woods yet. Our pharmacists are on the front lines serving as an integral part of our fight against COVID-19, and we must continue to ensure they have the support they need,” Whitmer said. “By allowing student pharmacies to continue their education and supervision remotely, we can maintain talent in a safe and efficient way.”

The order also suspends strict compliance with any statute or regulation inconsistent with the order. It allows preceptors to supervise student pharmacists remotely to fulfill eligibility for licensure and avoid delaying graduation.

