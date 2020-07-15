Wayne State University to announce plans for fall semester amid pandemic

DETROIT – Wayne State University is set to announce Wednesday exact plans for the fall semester.

The university is one of the last such schools to announce return plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I said from the very beginning that we weren’t going to make any definitive decisions until as late as possible, based on the science and based on the public health at the time,” said President M. Roy Wilson.

We do know a couple of the university’s plans already. For one, masks will be nonnegotiable.

“That’s going to he mandatory for us,” said Wilson. “If you’re in a closed environment, in any of our buildings, you’re going to have to a wear a mask, period.”

Here’s what else we know:

There will be in-person, online and remote classes.

Students will have to take a mandatory campus health and safety online course.

There will be daily screenings and barcodes giving access to campus.

Students living on campus will receive a COVID-19 test.

There are students returning to Wayne State from all over the country and world.

The full plan will be sent via email to students and community members.

