72ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Detroit police arrest protesters blocking buses from picking up kids for summer school

Buses leave bus yard after arrests

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Chuck Jackson

Tags: Detroit Public Schools Community District, DPSCD, Bus, School, Protest, Bus Yard, Garage, Arrests, Detroit, Schools, Summer School
Detroit police arrest summer school protesters on July 16, 2020.
Detroit police arrest summer school protesters on July 16, 2020. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police have arrested protesters who were blocking buses from picking up children for summer school classes on Thursday in Detroit.

The arrests come on the fourth consecutive day of such protests. This time protesters were blocking buses at a yard in the 12600 block of Westwood Street near Evergreen Road and I-96 on the city’s west side.

Overall, 11 people were arrested.

After the arrests, school buses were able to leave the bus garage to go pick up kids for summer school.

On Monday, the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) said 20 percent of students who wanted to get to summer school and volunteered for face-to-face instruction missed the bus on the first day because of the protest.

In-person summer school is being offered at 25 facilities.

The protesters said even though the summer schooling is optional for students, and is staffed by volunteer teachers, they do not believe it should be offered at all amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More: First day of in-person summer school in Detroit interrupted by protesters concerned about virus

Detroit school buses leave bus yard on July 16, 2020.
Detroit school buses leave bus yard on July 16, 2020. (WDIV)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: