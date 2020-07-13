First day of in-person summer school in Detroit interrupted by protesters concerned about virus

DETROIT – The first day of in-person summer school did not go as planned for the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

There were protests that stopped school buses at one of the district’s terminals. Protesters raised concern about putting children back in classrooms as statewide coronavirus cases continue climbing.

The first day of summer school still took place despite the demonstration.

The DPSCD says 20 percent of students who wanted to get to summer school and volunteered for face-to-face instruction missed the bus on the first day because of the protest. In-person summer school is being offered at 25 facilities.

A day at school means meals, learning and an experiment on what works and may not this fall.

At Renaissance High School in Detroit there was an incredibly orderly assembly for students.

Students who weren’t clear on social distancing were made aware very quickly. Those who weren’t already wearing masks, were made to wear them and the protocol just to get into school this morning was orderly, well planned and seemed to be working though the culture shock of just how different school will be really set in.