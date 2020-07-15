Michigan will have to return to phase 3 of reopening plan if COVID-19 spike continues, Whitmer says

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said if the current trajectory of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continues, the state will be moved back to phase three of her reopening plan, meaning parts of the economy that reopened within the last month would be shut down once again.
- Whitmer warns ‘spotty compliance’ has Michigan on track for more COVID-19 cases than first peak
- Gov. Whitmer can’t understand violence ‘over wearing piece of cloth on your face’
“Right now we are trying to hold on to stay in phase four,” Whitmer said. “But if that trajectory continues, we have to move some regions back to phase three, that means there will be no in-person instruction (at schools).”
Michigan officials reported 891 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which is the most daily cases since May 14. In that time, the highest daily total was 773 on May 18.
“What I can tell you is that if the numbers keep going where they’re going, it’s going to be very problematic, and we may very likely have to take some steps backward,” Whitmer said.
READ: Whitmer extends Michigan state of emergency until Aug. 11
She said the next steps will be determined by what people do between now and when schools are scheduled to begin the fall semester -- 55 days away on Sept. 8.
Masks were again a common topic during Wednesday’s briefing, and Whitmer emphasized repeatedly that Michiganders need to follow her new mask guidelines if they want to move forward.
“I am hopeful that in the coming weeks we’re going to see these numbers go down, and perhaps we can solidify at least phase four, maybe even reengage more things in our economy,” Whitmer said. “But it all depends on mask wearing, and that’s why it’s so difficult to give you a hard and fast date, and a hard and fast number.”
Other than the Upper Peninsula and Traverse City Region, the entire state remains in the fourth phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan -- the “Improving” phase.
Not sure how the regions are broken down? Here are the regions for all 83 Michigan counties.
Whitmer moved the entire state to phase four on June 1 after it was stuck in phase three for more than three weeks -- since the MI Safe Start Plan was introduced May 7.
She originally planned to move to phase five by the Fourth of July weekend, but that plan changed as the number of new daily cases steadily rose late last month and into July. The aforementioned northern regions remain the only ones in phase five.
Whitmer already ended indoor bar services last week after outbreaks linked to bars in East Lansing, Royal Oak and Romulus and a rise in positive cases in the 20-29 age group.
- Michigan football 2020 ticket policy: No season tickets or sales to general public
- Police around Metro Detroit flooded by calls from residents reporting others not wearing masks
- Michigan mask requirements: Pros and cons of wearing face shields instead of masks
More coverage
Here’s much more recent coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whitmer’s handling of pandemic:
- Michigan stay-at-home order timeline: 70 days, 4 extensions, ever-changing restrictions
- Why Whitmer thought June 1 was right time to lift stay-at-home order
- Here are all 136 executive orders issued by Whitmer during COVID-19 pandemic
- List of Michigan executive orders that are still active
- Michigan salon owners ‘disrespected’ by Whitmer telling people to ‘Google how to do a haircut’
- Whitmer apologizes for comment that offended hair salon owners
- Whitmer admits flaws in controversial COVID-19 nursing home policy
- Michigan lawmakers demand Whitmer stop placing COVID-19 patients in nursing homes
- Whitmer lifts restrictions on overnight summer camps, school sports
- Whitmer calls attempts to strip her powers ‘irresponsible, dangerous, foolish’
- Gov. Whitmer extends Michigan state of emergency until July 16
- Michigan lawmakers pass resolutions against Whitmer’s nursing home policy
- Whitmer signs order allowing professional sports to return in Michigan without fans
- What’s gone wrong in Michigan’s handling of coronavirus in nursing homes
- Whitmer threatens stricter laws if Michigan residents refuse to ‘mask up’
- Metro Detroit businesses implement Whitmer’s new mask regulations
- Whitmer signs order requiring masks in indoor, some outdoor public spaces
- Here’s how Wayne County Sheriff’s Office plans to enforce new mask rules
- Here’s how Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office plans to enforce new mask rules
- Michigan state of emergency extended until Aug. 11
- Police around Metro Detroit flooded by calls from residents reporting others not wearing masks
Reopening Michigan:
- Here’s how 25 sports have been divided into high, moderate, low COVID-19 risk categories
- How first day of restaurants reopening went in Metro Detroit
- Checking in with Metro Detroit auto plants 3 weeks after reopening
- Many Metro Detroiters feeling anxious about returning to world after COVID-19 shutdown
- What Mackinac Island is doing to safely welcome visitors back
- How first day of reopening went for Michigan hair salons, barbershops, spas
- Metro Detroit teachers prepare to navigate new normal when school returns in fall
- West Bloomfield begins practice as high school football season resumes amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Michigan Republican legislators unveil plans for school to return this fall
- MLB to play 60-game season -- spring training starts next week, Opening Day in late July
- Are Detroit bars, restaurants following COVID-19 rules or will they be shut down again?
- Whitmer warns Michigan could take steps backward if trouble COVID-19 trends continue
- Parents could be biggest issue for Metro Detroit schools making COVID-19 safety changes
- 5 key factors to consider in debate over sending Michigan students back to school this fall
Health questions, advice:
- Metro Detroit doctors say coronavirus survivors reporting mental health issues
- Is it true that wearing a mask for an extended period of time can be harmful?
- Is it safe to see friends? Should children have play dates? COVID-19 expert shares advice
- Should you feel safe going to restaurants now that they’ve reopened in Michigan?
- Is it safe to start letting children play organized team sports in Michigan?
- Answering 5 common haircut questions: Is it safe? Can COVID-19 survive on hair?
- Who was most severely affected during peak of coronavirus cases in Metro Detroit?
- New research: Children much less likely to get coronavirus, experience symptoms
- Is coronavirus seasonal? Should infection rates slow during summer?
- How to help children keep up social connections during coronavirus pandemic
- Answering 5 travel questions: Driving safer than flying? Avoid parts of country? Stay in hotels?
- What Dr. Anthony Fauci said about a timeline for a coronavirus vaccine
- 8 possible COVID-19 exposure locations identified in Traverse City after group fails to follow rules
- Experts worried about parents who aren’t taking children to doctor’s appointments
- Michigan’s top medical official explains true severity of state’s recent COVID-19 spike
- Doctors say some coronavirus patients suffering from confusion, delirium
- Michigan mask requirements: Pros and cons of wearing face shields instead of masks
Outbreaks:
- Video shows Royal Oak bar linked to COVID-19 cases was crowded without social distancing
- 185 coronavirus cases now linked to outbreak at East Lansing bar
- Wayne County Public Health Division confirms 13 COVID-19 cases linked to Romulus bar, restaurant
- Red Robin in Clinton Township closes after employees test positive for COVID-19
- Saline holiday party leads to 43 confirmed COVID-19 cases, exposure locations across state
- Health officials say dozens of people from Saline house party spread COVID-19 to their communities
Unemployment:
- Michigan lawmaker wants Whitmer to overhaul state’s unemployment agency
- Will extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits be extended or replaced by ‘back-to-work’ bonus?
- Here’s what scammers are doing to target Michiganders filing for unemployment
- Metro Detroit businesses struggle to find workers amid COVID-19 unemployment bonuses
Individual stories:
- Detroit mother spends 33 days on ventilator right after emergency birth due to COVID-19
- Recently married couple separated for 30 more days due to extension of US-Canadian border closure
- Detroit Lions cheerleader works as nurse during coronavirus pandemic
- Metro Detroit woman who can’t medically tolerate mask says businesses hesitant to believe her
- Michigan man killed after stabbing customer during mask argument, pulling knife on deputy, MSP says
Changes:
- 6 differences you might notice next time you have a doctor’s appointment
- What reopened schools look like with coronavirus restrictions
- Espresso Royale Coffee forced to permanently shut down business due to pandemic
- These 4 Metro Detroit cities are closing streets to give restaurants more outdoor dining space
- 5 differences you’ll notice when you visit Michigan salons, barbershops and spas
- 12 changes University of Michigan students will notice this school year due to COVID-19
- Here are all rule changes, roster limits, strict safety measures in MLB’s 101-page operations manual
- Survey finds one-third of Michigan parents don’t plan to send children back to class this fall
- Metro Detroit’s economy takes another blow as COVID-19 concerns cancel Woodward Dream Cruise
- Big Ten announces conference-only schedules if fall sports are played this season
- Dearborn High School football team cancels week of conditioning due to possible COVID-19 exposure
- Michigan football 2020 ticket policy: No season tickets or sales to general public