Celebrate National Ice Cream Day Sunday with special giveaway

DETROIT – You can beat the heat on National Ice Cream Day Sunday with a special giveaway.

Today you can enter to win free ice cream and save on Midwest-made Hudsonville Ice Cream at local grocery stores.

The offer is available online to all ice cream lovers throughout the Midwest.

You can enter the giveaway to win your choice of 8 pints or a year supply of ice cream.

The winner of the 8 pints will be selected July 20 and the winner of the year supply will be selected July 27.

Hudsonville is also offering a special coupon for $2 off any flavor.

Do you need a reason to enjoy free ice cream? Truly, there’s no better way to celebrate the summer than with ice cream.

Hudsonville Ice Cream makes more than 50 flavors, with both traditional ice cream and dairy-free options available in scoop shops and grocery stores in more than a dozen states, including a store near you.