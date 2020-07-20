4 teenagers shot sitting in SUV on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are investigating after four teenagers were shot Sunday night on Meuse Street, near Morang Avenue.

According to authorities, the teens were sitting in the vehicle at about 6:45 p.m. when another vehicle drove up and an occupant started shooting.

Detroit police are looking for a green Dodge Charger or Challenger.

Two victims, ages 15 and 17, were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other two, ages 15 and 17, were taken in temporary serious condition.

No further information was released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5900.