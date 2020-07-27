Teen dies 1 week after quadruple Detroit shooting

DETROIT – Police announced Monday that a teen who was shot during a quadruple shooting on July 19 has died over the weekend.

The 18-year-old was one of four teenagers who were shot while sitting inside an SUV around 6:45 p.m. on Meuse Street near Morang Avenue. Police originally said the ages of the teens ranged from 15 to 17, but said Monday that one of the victims was 18 years old.

Two victims were taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition. The other two victims were taken to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said during a press conference Monday that the 18-year-old victim died as a result of their injuries over the weekend.

Police say the teens were sitting in the vehicle when another vehicle drove up and an occupant started shooting. Officials said 11 shell casings were recovered at the scene of the shooting.

The investigation later identified a man as a suspect in the quadruple shooting. On July 23 officers saw the suspect enter a vehicle with two other men and attempted to apprehend them, police said.

A high-speed car chase ensued that evening and lasted about 10 minutes, police said. The chase ended when the suspect crashed into a tree in the area of Whittier Avenue and McKinney Street.

The three men in the suspect vehicle immediately exited the vehicle after the crash. One of them was armed.

Two of the suspects were arrested without incident upon exiting the vehicle, police said.

However the third suspect who was armed was fatally shot once by an officer after pointing his weapon at officers multiple times, according to body cam footage released by Detroit police on Monday.

The suspect was fatally shot in his torso area, Craig said. In the video, the suspect was shown falling to the ground and his weapon fell with him.

No shots were fired at police.

Police recovered the man’s automatic weapon and found a second gun inside the suspect vehicle, officials said.

Chief Craig says police now believe at least one of the other two men involved in the chase on July 23 may have been involved in the quadruple shooting on July 19. Police also believe that the man who was shot who was suspected in the quadruple shooting may have been involved in other shootings, including one in Eastpointe.

The identities of the suspects have not been released. This is an ongoing investigation.

